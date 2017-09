Work is finally set to begin on a bike path on the South Coast that cyclists have been seeking for decades.

The San Jose Creek Bike Path will extend between Kellogg Avenue and Merida Drive in Goleta, near Cathedral Oaks Road. The nearly $700,000 project will include a 140 long bridge over San Jose Creek. It’s an idea that’s been talked about since the mid-1990’s, and been a part of the region’s community and transportation plans.

Work will start next week, with completion expected in early 2018.