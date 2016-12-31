Conejo Valley Woman Recognized As Top Ten Young Talents In Science

KCLU's Debra Greene reports on a young woman from the Conejo Valley who has been selected as one of just ten young people who will greatly impact the future of science and medicine.

A young woman from the Conejo Valley is being recognized as one of just ten of the best and brightest up-and-comers in science and medicine.

The Amgen Foundation – based in Thousand Oaks – selected 21-year-old Michelle Vaisman of Agoura Hills to its Ten to Watch list of those who have the potential to help define the future of science.

"I believe personally the research I'm doing has the chance to make a really great impact on the field of solar and, ultimately, the world," she said. "It's a very promising path in order to achieve low-cost and high efficient solar cells, which can help bring down the cost and help increase the amount of solar that's being used currently."

Vaisman is doing research at the National Renewable Energy Lab in Colorado as she pursues her PhD from Yale University in electrical engineering. She began college at age 13.

Vaisman and the other nine on the list were chosen out of more than 3,000 who have participated in the Amgen Scholars Program, which gives undergrads a chance to do cutting-edge research at world-class institutions around the globe.