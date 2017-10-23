Concern Raised About Pets On South Coast After Canine Distemper Detected In Some Wildlife

KCLU's Lance Orozco reports on an outbreak of canine distemper on the South Coast which is prompting calls for dog owners to insure their pets are properly vaccinated

A warning has been issued about multiple cases of distemper in wildlife on the South Coast, and are concerned it could impact pets.

It’s been found in some raccoons and foxes in the foothills of Southern Santa Barbara County.

Jennifer Adama is Community Outreach Coordinator for Santa Barbara County Animal Services. Adama says the concern is that canine distemper is easily spread. Inpacted animals will walk around slowly, sometimes stagger, and appear confused. But, they can also be more aggressive than usual towards humans, and pets.

Dogs which contract distemper can become serious ill, or die. So, Adama says it’s critical to make sure your dog is vaccinated against distemper. That may mean checking with the vet to make sure you are up to date, because they need boosters. The other thing animal control officials say is key is making sure you don’t have things outside of your house which might attract wildlife, like dog or cat food.

Adama says the good news is that it’s not that common to see distemper in dogs. But, with multiple distemper cases reported in wildlife on the South Coast, they say pet owners should take precautions. And, if you see a raccoon, fox, or other type of wildlife which is stumbling around, and appearing confused, you should contact animal control immediately to deal with it.