A former South Coast city official who eventually moved to the Central Coast has died.

Dan del Campo was a former Thousand Oaks City Councilman, and Mayor in the late 1990’s, and early 2000’s. He and his wife moved to San Luis Obispo County, where he worked at a Paso Robles radio station for six years, hosting a popular midday talk show.

In January, he was appointed as a San Luis Obispo County Planning Commissioner.

Details of his death weren’t released. Del Campo was 69 years old.