Communications Satellites Successfully Launched Into Orbit From Santa Barbara County

By 4 hours ago
  • A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carries 10 communications satellites into orbit from Vandenberg Air Force Base Monday
    (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ian Dudley)

It was a spectacular sight. A rocket carrying 10 communication satellites was successfully launched from Santa Barbara County early Monday morning.

SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Air Force Base. The 5:37 a.m. launch was visible throughout the region. In fact, some people in Los Angeles reported seeing it.

The rocket deployed 10 Iridum NEXT satellites into a low earth orbit. They are part of a next-generation network of communications satellite. The booster successfully landed on a bard in the Pacific for reuse.

