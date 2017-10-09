Communications Satellites Successfully Launched Into Orbit From Santa Barbara County

It was a spectacular sight. A rocket carrying 10 communication satellites was successfully launched from Santa Barbara County early Monday morning.

SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Air Force Base. The 5:37 a.m. launch was visible throughout the region. In fact, some people in Los Angeles reported seeing it.

The rocket deployed 10 Iridum NEXT satellites into a low earth orbit. They are part of a next-generation network of communications satellite. The booster successfully landed on a bard in the Pacific for reuse.