Committee Set To Review Request To Stop Work on Controversial Plan For New South Coast Power Plant

A California Energy Commission committee is expected to hear a request by a company next week to suspend work on the firm’s application to build a controversial new power plant in Ventura County.

NRG Energy’s proposed Puente Power Project in Oxnard created a firestorm of opposition over environmental and social justice issues.

Two members of the Commission took the unusual step of calling for the full commission to reject the plan. It prompted NRG to ask the agency for all review work to be stopped while the company decides whether it will pursue its application. But, a coalition of project opponents wants the Commission to deny suspension of the process, believing the Commission will reject it if it votes now.

An Energy Commission committee meeting on Tuesday will consider whether or not to grant NRG’s request.