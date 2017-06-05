College Student Diagnosed With Meningitis On Central Coast College Campus

A Central Coast college student has been diagnosed with a dangerous form of meningitis.

The Cal Poly San Luis Obispo student has been treated, and is recovering from bacterial meningitis.

The university and San Luis Obispo County Health Department officials have been working to identify people who may have been in close contact with the victim, and may need preventive medical treatment.

Bacterial meningitis can be spread easily through coughing, sneezing, kissing, and the shared use of items like silverware, cups, and cigarettes. It’s easily treatable, but if untreated, can lead to serious illness and even death.