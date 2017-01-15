Coat Drive Keeps Underprivileged Children Warm This Winter

KCLU's Debra Greene reports on a coat drive that will benefit underprivileged children on the South and Central Coasts.

An event in the Conejo Valley this weekend is ensuring that children in need stay warm this winter.

The 7th Annual Coats for Casa charity program was held Saturday at Three Springs Park in Westlake Village.

"You look back on the past year and what's been happening with people -- a lot of infighting in this country. Many people are focused on the wrong thing. So, I think the more people can try to focus on helping their fellow neighbors, the better," Dan Kahn of Thousand Oaks, who attended with his family, said.

It was a winter festival organized by community members in which kids got to play in 25-tons of snow while families donated winter clothes – including coats, sweaters, scarves and gloves.

The items go to Casa Pacifica, a Camarillo-based nonprofit serving abused, neglected, and at-risk children in Ventura and Santa Barbara counties. Many of the children who will benefit don’t even own a winter coat.