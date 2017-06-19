Coast Guard Comes To Aid Of Disabled Sailboat Off Ventura County Coastline

The Coast Guard rescued a disabled sailboat off the South Coast.

Coast Guard officials just released details of the incident, which started Thursday. The sailboat Ajax was more than 170 miles west of Ventura Thursday night when it lost its rudder. The boat sent out a call for help.

Its pumps were able to keep up with the rate of flooding until the Coast Guard cutter Blacktip out of Oxnard reached the scene.

It towed the disabled boat back towards the coast until a tow boat could meet up with them, and bring the damaged craft to Ventura Harbor.