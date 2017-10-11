CNN's Jake Tapper Knows What The President Thinks Of His Network

By editor Oct 11, 2017
  • Jake Tapper, of CNN's State of the Union, speaks to a crowd at the Harvard Institute of Politics Forum.
    Scott Eisen/Getty Images

In 1973, CBS reporter Daniel Schorr read a freshly obtained copy of President Richard Nixon’s “enemies list” on air, and found his own name on it.

Now, reporters don’t have to dig at all to know what the president thinks of them.

CNN host and chief Washignton correspondent Jake Tapper hasn’t been shy about firing back.

But there’s no shortage of criticism of CNN’s near-constant coverage of the president. So how does Tapper balance being in the middle, with the president saying his work is fake, others saying it’s excessive and millions relying on it every day?

GUESTS

Jake Tapper, Anchor and chief Washington correspondent, CNN

