A non-profit choral group has helped get hundreds of kids in Ventura and Los Angeles Counties started in music.

The Los Robles Children’s Choir is celebrating its 20th anniversary season with performances in London, New York, and now one back at home in the Conejo Valley.

KCLU’s Lance Orozco stops by a rehearsal as the young singers prepare for a big performance this weekend: