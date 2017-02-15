Charges Filed Against Former Executive With Foundation In Ventura County

By 1 minute ago

The former head of a foundation in Ventura County has been arrested on grand theft, and forgery charges.

Ventura County prosecutors say Joanne Abruzzese stole more than $50,000 from the Simi Valley Community Foundation.

The Simi Valley woman worked for the foundation for four years, including two as Executive Director. Prosecutors say she wrote checks from the foundation’s bank account to her home mortgage company. Foundation officials say they found evidence of fraud last year, which sparked an investigation leading to the arrest.

Abruzzese is facing four felony counts, and if convicted could face up to five years behind bars.

Tags: 
simi valley
simi valley community foundation

Related Content

Non-Profit Making A Big Difference For Homeless In Ventura County

By Dec 8, 2016

Life was good for Colleen Abbinanti of Simi Valley. The single mom had a good job, a nice place to live, and was involved with her son’s school. Then, suddenly, it all fell apart.

In 2007, as the recession hit, she lost her job with a construction company, and couldn’t find a new one. She was afraid to ask her family for help, even though she knew she was going to lose her home. Before she knew it, she was homeless. Abbinanti says it’s a position no one thinks will happen to them.