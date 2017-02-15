Change Of Command Ceremony For Ventura County Based Naval Air Unit Takes Place Over Pacific Ocean

  • Change of command ceremony for VAW 113 based at Naval base Ventura County takes place in air over Pacific
    (U.S. Navy Photo)

A naval aerial reconnaissance unit based on the South Coast had an unusual change of command ceremony, taking place in the air over the Pacific Ocean.

Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron 113 is based at Naval Base Ventura County. The squadron is currently deployed in the Western Pacific on the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson. Rather than do the change of command ceremony at the base, or on the carrier, it actually took place in the air over the carrier.

Commander Benjamin Duelley, who was onboard one of the planes, tuned over command to Commander Rybar, who was in another of the Hawkeye aircraft.

The Black Eagles squadron has more than 160 members.

