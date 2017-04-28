Central Coast University Getting Largest Gift In Its History

A Central Coast university has some big news in the works.

Cal Poly San Luis Obispo is going to announce next week that it’s received the largest financial gift in its history. Details of the amount of the gift, and exactly how it will be used will be disclosed next Wednesday.

University officials say not only will the gift from William and Linda Frost be the largest in Cal Poly history, it will be one of the biggest in the history of the Cal State system. The couple pledged $20 million dollars last year for a new Science & Agriculture Teaching and Research Complex at the university.

William Frost is a Cal Poly graduate who founded Chemlogic, a company which makes products for the oil drilling industry. He sold the company in 2013 for more than a billion dollars.