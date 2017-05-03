Central Coast University Gets Record $110 Million (Yes, That's Million!) Dollar Donation

A Central Coast university is getting the largest single gift in the history of the California State University system.

William and Linda Frost donated $110 million dollars to Cal Poly San Luis Obispo.

The money will go to Cal Poly’s College of Science and Mathematics, and among other things will fund a new building, scholarships, research, and adding faculty. The Frosts had just give $20 million dollars to the university last year.

William Frost is a Cal Poly graduate. He founded Chemlogics, a company which makes equipment for oil and gas production. He sold it in 2013 for $1.3 billion dollars.

