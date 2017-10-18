Central Coast City Approves Plan To Become More Energy Efficient

A Central Coast city adopted a plan to try to reduce its carbon footprint, and move towards the use of more sustainable energy.

The Pismo Beach City Council okayed an initiative which calls for the installation of solar panels at some city facilities, upgrading to more energy efficient lighting, and installing heating and cooling systems which use less power.

The city is also moving towards the use of electric vehicles. The goal is to reduce emissions to the point it would be like taking more than 200 cars off the road.