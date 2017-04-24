Central Coast Campground To Reopen After Winter Storms Left Damage

KCLU's Debra Greene reports on a campground on the Central Coast that reopens next week after crews repaired and cleaned up the damage left by winter storms

A Central Coast campground is reopening to the public after being closed for months due to damage from strong storms this winter.

The North Beach Campground at Pismo State Beach has been shut down since January 4th after it got flooded due to heavy rain.

“With all of the continued storm activity that we had throughout this winter and spring, it continued to stay closed. We had some pretty severe damage occurring and trees failing,” said Park and Recreation Specialist Dena Bellman.

She says the most significant damage was about a dozen trees that toppled because of strong winds during the storms.

“There are a lot of eucalyptus and cypress trees in that area as well as pine trees,” she said.

Crews have been removing the fallen trees and thoroughly cleaning the campground.

Park officials say there has been a $200,000 loss in revenue during the closure.

The North Beach Campground is set to reopen on May 1st.