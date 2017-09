Firefighters are continuing their efforts to get containment of what’s now a 70 acre brush fire on the Central Coast.

The fire was discovered at around two p.m. Wednesday in the hills east of Nipomo. No structures have been reported damaged, but rugged terrain has made it tough for firefighters to get to parts of the fire.

Aircraft have been used to help ground crews battle the blazes. Firefighters are expected to be on the scene overnight into Thursday trying to contain the blaze.