Central And South Coast Mountain Slopes Stripped By Brush Fires Pose Flash Flood, Mudslide Risk

By 1 hour ago
  • A DC-10 air tanker makes a drop on the Whittier bursh fire, in Santa Barbara County
    A DC-10 air tanker makes a drop on the Whittier bursh fire, in Santa Barbara County
    (Photo by Mike Eliason, Santa Barbara County Fire Department

It seems like it was just yesterday, but it’s been months since the flames of the 18,000 acre Whittier brush fire roared through the Santa Ynez Mountain range in Santa Barbara County.

While cooler, moister weather and even the chance of some rain later this week is easing the brush fire threat, it’s opening the door to a new danger: Flash floods and debris flows.

Rob Lewin, the Director of the Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Services, says they are looking at a couple of concerns. Topping the list is the safety of people who live in, or near burn areas in, and below mountain canyons.

There’s special concern about the Whittier, and Alamo brush fire burn areas, as well as areas hit by blazes in past years. The Emergency Management official says they are concerned that flash flood, or debris flows from burn areas could close Highway 101, or Highway 154. And, there’s also the threat to Lake Cachuma and Gibralatar Reservoir, with debris flows contaminating key water sources.

In Ventura County, it was just a few weeks ago that the Vista Fire burned around 90 acres of rugged slopes off of Highway 33 northwest of Ventura. Because it stripped slopes so close to the start of raining season, it has the potential to create problems. Jeff Pratt is Director of Ventura County’s Public Works Agency. He says other potential flooding spots in the county if there is heavy, sustained rain include parts of Conejo Creek, areas of the Santa Clara River, and spots near Ojai. He says the county’s team is already geared up to deal with big storms.

Santa Barbara County Emergency Service Director Rob Lewin says just like during peak brush fire season, people in potential at risk areas need to be prepared, which means signing up for county alerts via text messages and reverse 911, and having a family evacuation plan.

Tags: 
flash floods
debris flows
brush fires

Related Content

Flash Flooding A Concern For Central, South Coast Mountains, Especially Recent Brush Fire Burn Areas

By Aug 2, 2017

It’s hot, it’s sticky, and there’s concern than locally heavy showers, and thunderstorms could lead to some flash flooding on the South Coast.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood watch for until at least 10 p.m. Wednesday for the Santa Barbara, Ventura, and San Luis Obispo County mountains, as well as the Cuyama Valley.

There’s special concern for areas burned recently by the Alamo Fire northeast of Santa Maria, and the Whittier fire in the Santa Ynez mountains.

Above-Average Rainfall On Central, South Coasts Could Fuel Tough Fire Season

By May 11, 2017

A helicopter used to fight brush fires swoops down onto a hillside in Simi Valley, dousing it with water. Two dozen firefighters are using hand tools to create a fire break on the hillside behind the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library, in Simi Valley.

But, there’s no fire. Firefighters are trying to raise awareness about the potential for big brush fires.

Fires Next To Freeway In Ventura County Disrupt Tuesday Afternoon Commute

By Jun 7, 2017

They weren’t big brush fires, but a pair of blazes off of a freeway in Ventura County made a mess of the Tuesday afternoon commute for tens of thousands of motorists.

The fires broke out just after 3 p.m. Tuesday next to Highway 118 near Kuehner Drive in Simi Valley. The blazes near the eastbound lanes of the freeway didn’t threaten any homes, but caused some lane closures and backed up traffic for hours.

They burned about two acres of brush, and were contained in about two hours. There’s no word yet on what triggered the fires.