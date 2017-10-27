Celeste Headlee: How Can We Have Civil Conversations With The Other Side?

Part 4 of the TED Radio Hour episode Dialogue And Exchange.

About Celeste Headlee's TED Talk

Public radio host Celeste Headlee has lots of experience with difficult conversations. She has learned that sometimes the most persuasive tool is to reserve judgement and just listen.

About Celeste Headlee

Celeste Headlee hosts the daily news show On Second Thought from Georgia Public Broadcasting. She has worked in public radio since 1999, as a reporter, correspondent and host. She was a Midwest Correspondent for NPR before becoming the co-host of the PRI show The Takeaway. Headlee also appeared on CNN, the BBC, PBS, and MSNBC.

Headlee is the author of the book We Need To Talk: How To Have Conversations That Matter.

