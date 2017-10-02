Cause Still Undetermined For Fire That Blocked Highway In Santa Barbara County

By 1 minute ago

Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of a small but very visible fire in San Marcos Pass over the weekend.

The quick fight against the fire began Saturday at about 3 p.m. The fire was controlled later on in the evening.

It was in the area of Highway 154 at Painted Cave road, an area known as the Trout Club.

Power lines were affected in the area but it is unknown if they were related to the cause of the fire.

The Los Padres National Forest Service and Santa Barbara County Fire were quick to the scene, along with water-dropping helicopters.

Evacuations were ordered for a few hours in the area of the Painted Cave community but no structures were lost.

This section of the pass was were the devastating 1990 Painted Cave Fire occurred.

Tags: 
painted cave
trout club
highway 154

Related Content

Eight Day Closure Of Highway 154 Due To Whittier Brush Fire Ends; Reopens Sunday Afternoon

By Jul 16, 2017
(Photo by Mike Eliason, Santa Barbara County Fire Department)

An eight day closure of Highway 154 due to the Whittier brush fire in Santa Barbara County ended late Sunday afternoon, with the reopening of the highway.

The highway had been closed from Santa Barbara to Highway 154 initially by the blaze itself, and later because of falling rock and downed trees. Crews have been busy for the last week removing debris and repairing damaged utility lines.

The fire was still officially at just over 18,000 acres burned, and 36% contained as of early Sunday evening.  Later in the evening, containment was upgraded to 49%.

Two Dead, Two Hurt Following Head On Crash On Santa Barbara County Highway

By Mar 21, 2017

Two people are dead, and traffic was disrupted following a head-on crash on a major Santa Barbara County highway.

The collision happened just before 3 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 154 on San Marcos Pass, near Painted Cave Road.

CHP officers say an eastbound car crossed the highway’s center line, hitting a westbound pickup truck. The driver and a passenger in the car were pronounced dead at the scene, while the two people in the pickup truck were taken to a hospital with moderate injuries. The names of the victims haven’t been released yet.