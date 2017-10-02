Cause Still Undetermined For Fire That Blocked Highway In Santa Barbara County

KCLU's John Palminteri reports on a fire that shut down a Highway in Santa Barbara County.

Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of a small but very visible fire in San Marcos Pass over the weekend.

The quick fight against the fire began Saturday at about 3 p.m. The fire was controlled later on in the evening.

It was in the area of Highway 154 at Painted Cave road, an area known as the Trout Club.

Power lines were affected in the area but it is unknown if they were related to the cause of the fire.

The Los Padres National Forest Service and Santa Barbara County Fire were quick to the scene, along with water-dropping helicopters.

Evacuations were ordered for a few hours in the area of the Painted Cave community but no structures were lost.

This section of the pass was were the devastating 1990 Painted Cave Fire occurred.