Cause Of Major 2016 Santa Barbara County Brush Fire Determined

KCLU's Lance Orozco reports Santa Barbara County Fire Department investigators have determined the cause of the 2016 Sherpa brush fire was accidental

Investigators say a major South Coast brush fire which burned more than 7000 acres of land was the result of an accident.

The Sherpa Fire was one of the most dangerous brush fires to hit Santa Barbara County in years, burning for nearly a month last summer.

Santa Barbara County Fire Department investigators say the blaze began on La Scherpa Ranch June 15th. They say a resident of the ranch west of Goleta was burning a log in an indoor fireplace when the wind picked up, filling the home with smoke. The resident took the log outside to an outside water faucet, but hot embers hit the ground, igniting vegetation and starting the brush fire.

Despite some close calls, firefighters were able to protect ranches and homes in the rugged mountain area. The fire closed parts of Highway 101 twice.