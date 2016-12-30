Car Plunges Off South Coast Pier

A man is going to have a lot of explaining to do to a rental car company, after he accidently drove off Stearns Wharf, and into the ocean in Santa Barbara.

The accident happened just before 2 p.m. Friday. For some reason, the driver apparently lost control of the vehicle, and it plunged into the water. The man suffered minor injuries when the car’s air bag deployed. He was able to swim to safety before rescuers reached the scene. No one on the wharf was hurt.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.