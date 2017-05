At least one person has been arrested following a car chase in Los Angeles and Ventura Counties.

A vehicle reported stolen in Kern County was spotted in the Santa Clarita area just before 11 a.m. Friday. The car headed west on Highway 126.

The car pulled off of the highway between Fillmore and Santa Paula, near Timber Canyon Road. Television news helicopters showed a man and woman abandoning the vehicle, and running into a large orchard.

About 45 minutes later, one man was taken into custody.