Campaign Launches In Santa Barbara County To Boost Brain Development, Language Skills For Young Kids

KCLU's Debra Greene reports on a campaign in Santa Barbara County to encourage parents to talk, read and sing to their young children.

A campaign has recently launched in Santa Barbara County aimed at boosting early brain development and language skills for young children.

Media spots are being used to promote the Talking Is Teaching: Talk, Read, Sing campaign by First 5 Santa Barbara County. The local branch of First Five is taking the statewide campaign and rolling it out locally.

“Research shows that simple everyday interactions with children – like describing objects seen during a bus ride or walking around singing songs or telling stories – can build their vocabularies, prepare them for school and really lay a strong foundation for lifelong learning,” said Katie Torres with First 5 Santa Barbara County.

The local campaign has created workbooks that can help parents talk, read and sing to their children. These materials have been distributed at family resource centers, childcare centers, libraries and buses throughout the county.