California Secretary Of State Visits Ventura County As Part Of Effort To Register Younger Voters

By 1 minute ago
  • California Secretary of State Alex Padilla takes a photo with a student at a Hueneme High School event intended to get teens excited about registering to vote
    California Secretary of State Alex Padilla takes a photo with a student at a Hueneme High School event intended to get teens excited about registering to vote

State officials say the biggest gaps in California’s voting roles are among young people, people of color, and working class families.

On Thursday, California Secretary of State Alex Padilla visited a Ventura County high school campus, holding to what amounted to a pep rally at Hueneme High School to get kids fired up about voter registration.

Padilla says a law authored by Democratic State Senator Hannah-Beth Jackson of Santa Barbara allows teens to pre-register to vote, so they’re ready when they turn 18.

Ventura County Elections Division workers were on hand at the Hueneme High School event, so teens could sign up to become a future voter on the spot.

Tags: 
ventura county elections
voter registration
cal coast news

Related Content

Vote Counting Finally Over In Ventura County; Turnout A Record 82%

By Dec 2, 2016

The vote counting is now officially over in Ventura County, and turnout is reported to be the highest in the county’s history. Just over 363,000 ballots were cast in the county in the November 8th election, with the final voter turnout 82%.

Ventura County Clerk/Recorder/Registrar of Voters Mark Lunn says 60% of the ballots were cast by mail, and 40% at the county’s 366 polling places.