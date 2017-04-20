California Secretary Of State Visits Ventura County As Part Of Effort To Register Younger Voters

KCLU's Lance Orozco reports on a voter registration push among young people by California's Secretary of State in Ventura County

State officials say the biggest gaps in California’s voting roles are among young people, people of color, and working class families.

On Thursday, California Secretary of State Alex Padilla visited a Ventura County high school campus, holding to what amounted to a pep rally at Hueneme High School to get kids fired up about voter registration.

Padilla says a law authored by Democratic State Senator Hannah-Beth Jackson of Santa Barbara allows teens to pre-register to vote, so they’re ready when they turn 18.

Ventura County Elections Division workers were on hand at the Hueneme High School event, so teens could sign up to become a future voter on the spot.