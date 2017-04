A South Coast police department has issued a warning about a string of unusual burglaries in the region.

Oxnard Police say that homes tented for fumigation have been hit by burglars four times in the last month.

Detectives say in all four cases, the burglars forced their way into closed windows and doors. They are advising the public to make sure they secure valuables when fumigating, and to ask neighbors to keep an eye on the place while the procedure is underway.