Authorities are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found in a Santa Barbara County riverbed.

The body was discovered at around 9:30 Sunday night in the Santa Maria Riverbed. The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue team was called out to help look for evidence.

The death at this point is being called suspicious, but not a definite homicide. No details of the cause of the death have been disclosed. The name of the woman hasn’t been released.