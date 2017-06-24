Body Found Near Hiking Trail May Be That Of Missing South Coast Man

A body found near a hiking trail may be that of a South Coast man who has been missing for a week.

Ventura County Sheriff’s officials say 65-year-old Clyde Miller hasn’t been seen since June 17th, and his disappearance was reported to the department on Thursday.

The investigation led detectives to a trailhead in the Santa Monica Mountains Conservancy near Triunfo Canyon Road in Westlake Village where deputies found a vehicle belonging to Miller. Search teams -- consisting of trained search and rescue volunteers, helicopters, mounted horse units and unmanned aerial vehicles -- scoured the area.

Late Friday afternoon, someone provided information that led search teams to focus on a particular area. Around 5:30 p.m., a sheriff’s helicopter crew located a man’s body in a ravine, just inside Los Angeles County. Authorities say the body matches the description of Miller. There are no signs of foul play. The LA County Coroner will determine the positive identification of the body.