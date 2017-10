The body of a man discovered on a Central Coast beach over the weekend has been identified as that of a missing kayaker.

Rene Monterrosa of Santa Maria disappeared October 8th while kayaking near Cayucos. A search at the time failed to turn up the 57 year old Santa Maria man.

Some beachgoers discovered the body of a man on the coastline about three miles north of Cayucos Saturday afternoon. The body was positively identified as that of the missing kayaker. No foul play is suspected.