Bill by Ventura County Legislator To Encourage Solar Power Use on Governor's Desk

By LANCE OROZCO 4 hours ago

A bill by a Ventura County legislator intended to continue efforts to promote energy savings is now headed to the Governor’s desk for his consideration.

AB 797 would extend incentives for people to use solar energy instead of natural gas or wood to heat water or air. It calls for the renewal through 2020 of a current program to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by offering rebates for those using solar systems.

The legislation passed by the State Assembly and State Senate was authored by Democratic Assemblywoman Jacqui Irwin of Thousand Oaks.

Tags: 
solar power
cal coast news

Related Content

Central Coast University To Host 19 Acre Solar Farm; Will Meet 25% Of Campus Needs

By Apr 19, 2017

A Central Coast university is going to go green in a big way, with solar power.

Cal Poly San Luis Obispo reached a deal to host a nearly 19 acre solar farm which will generate about a quarter of the electricity needed to power the campus.

REC Solar will finance, design, build, and maintain the facility  which will be located next to Highway 1 on the west side of the campus. Cal Poly will buy the power generated by the facility.