Bill by Ventura County Legislator To Encourage Solar Power Use on Governor's Desk

A bill by a Ventura County legislator intended to continue efforts to promote energy savings is now headed to the Governor’s desk for his consideration.

AB 797 would extend incentives for people to use solar energy instead of natural gas or wood to heat water or air. It calls for the renewal through 2020 of a current program to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by offering rebates for those using solar systems.

The legislation passed by the State Assembly and State Senate was authored by Democratic Assemblywoman Jacqui Irwin of Thousand Oaks.