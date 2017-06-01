Bill By Santa Barbara Legislator To Address Abandoned Oil Wells Off Coast Passes Key Milestone

By 14 minutes ago
  • Summerland has more than 190 abandoned oil wells, some dating back to the late 1800's. A bill by Democratic State Senator Hannah-Beth Jackson of Santa Barbara is trying to provide funding to address the issue of orphaned wells.
    Summerland has more than 190 abandoned oil wells, some dating back to the late 1800's. A bill by Democratic State Senator Hannah-Beth Jackson of Santa Barbara is trying to provide funding to address the issue of orphaned wells.

Legislation intended to deal with some abandoned oil wells along the state’s coastline, including some off the South Coast passed a key milestone this week.

The State Senate passed SB 44, which would require the State Lands Commission to step in to deal with hundreds of orphaned oil wells. Democratic State Senator Hannah-Beth Jackson of Santa Barbara authored the bill.

There are an estimated 200 abandoned wells on the Southern Santa Barbara County coastline alone, and because the companies which drilled them are out of business, there is no one responsible for dealing with them. SB 44 would redirect two million dollars annually from state minerals leases to fund a survey of the problem, and to start addressing the issue.

The bill now goes to the State Assembly for consideration.

Related Content

Ventura County Supervisors To Look At Oil Well Controversy

By Nov 1, 2016

Ventura County Supervisors Tuesday are scheduled  to look at a controversial proposal to allow a company to re-activate three shuttered well in a rural area of the county.

Miranda Petroleum Company wants to restart the wells off of Highway 150 between Santa Paula and Ojai, near the Koenigstein Road-150 intersection. It’s projected that the wells would produce about six barrels of oil a day, or a tanker truck full about every two weeks. Environmental groups opposing the proposal contend it is in violation of planning guidelines, and creates environmental and traffic concerns.