Bill To Expand Family Leave Authored By Santa Barbara Legislator Passed By State Senate

A bill by a Santa Barbara legislator intended to expand leave for new parents has been passed by the State Senate.

SB 63 authored by Democratic State Senator Hannah-Beth Jackson of Santa Barbara would give up to 12 weeks of maternity and paternity leave to parents who work for small companies. The current law only grants leave to new parents who work for companies with 50 or more employees.

The new law would expand eligibility down to companies with 20 or more employees. The paid leave program is employee funded and provides partial wages for eligible new parents, as well as a guarantee they can’t be fired for taking leave. The bill now goes to the State Assembly for consideration.

Jackson introduced similar legislation last year which was vetoed by Governor Jerry Brown.