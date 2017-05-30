Bill To Expand Family Leave Authored By Santa Barbara Legislator Passed By State Senate

By 1 hour ago

A bill by a Santa Barbara legislator intended to expand leave for new parents has been passed by the State Senate.

SB 63 authored by Democratic State Senator Hannah-Beth Jackson of Santa Barbara would give up to 12 weeks of maternity and paternity leave to parents who work for small companies. The current law only grants leave to new parents who work for companies with 50 or more employees.

The new law would expand eligibility down to companies with 20 or more employees. The paid leave program is employee funded and provides partial wages for eligible new parents, as well as a guarantee they can’t be fired for taking leave.   The bill now goes to the State Assembly for consideration.

Jackson introduced similar legislation last year which was vetoed by Governor Jerry Brown.

Tags: 
hannah-beth
family leave

Related Content

Family Leave Bill By State Senator From South Coast Gets Key Approval

By Jun 1, 2016

A bill by a State Senator from Santa Barbara which intended to provide new job protection for new parents has hit a key milestone.

The State Senate passed SB 1166, which would guarantee 12 weeks of job protected maternity, and paternity leave for new mothers, fathers, and adoptive parents. The legislation by Democratic State Senator Hannah-Beth Jackson of Santa Barbara is intended to help employees of small businesses.