Big Storm Topples Trees and Power Lines Across South, Central Coasts; But No Major Problems

The strong storm system that’s drenching the Central and South Coasts on Sunday has led to messy roadways with toppled trees, mudslides, downed power lines and flooding. But it did not cause any major problems.

Heavy rain and high winds led to power poles toppling with wires on the ground at State Route 166 near Guadalupe and west of Santa Maria. The highway is shut down in both directions from Simas Street to Bonita School Road as workers fix the problem. As of 5 p.m, it was still closed.

Throughout the day, there have been other road closures due to fallen trees, boulders and other debris.

The storm is expected to dump two to four inches of rain in coastal and inland areas and even more rain in the foothills and mountains. There are flooding concerns for the burn areas. Evacuation warnings have been issued for the Sherpa Fire burn areas in Santa Barbara County.