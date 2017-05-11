Bids For New High School Stadium On South Coast $10 Million More Than Expected

In planning for years and highly anticipated, the renovation of Peabody Stadium at Santa Barbara High School is getting a time-out.

Bids for the project came in at $10 million higher than expected.

The school board has rejected all of the bids, and will not only look at the project but talk to contractors about reassessing what needs to be done and at what cost.

The stadium is slated to get a new playing surface, a new track, and seating.

Community members who treasure the legendary site were part of what they thought was an adequate fundraising drive.

