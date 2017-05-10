Bicyclist Struck And Killed When Van Drifts Off Oxnard Road; Driver Arrested For Manslaughter

A man is facing a vehicular manslaughter charge after Oxnard Police say the van he was driving drifted onto the shoulder of a road, and struck and killed a bicyclist.

Police investigators say Sean Patrick Donovan was driving a van southbound on Victoria Road near Gum Tree Street in Oxnard Tuesday afternoon when he ended up on the dirt shoulder. The van hit Armando Johnson of Oxnard.

The 46 year old Oxnard man was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers say they arrested Donovan after they determined he was under the influence of prescription drugs.