Hundreds of people helped raise money Sunday night in the Conejo Valley for the families of the five people from Ventura County who died in the Las Vegas shooting rampage.

The Borderline nightclub in Thousand Oaks hosted a benefit concert. The event raised about $10,000 dollars.

The Ventura County District Attorney’s Office is also offering assistance to those from Ventura County who were at the concert through its Victims Assistance Unit.