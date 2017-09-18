Bear Which Refused To Leave South Coast Beach, Forcing Removal Had Brain Tumor

Authorities say a necropsy may explain what led to a black bear wandering down from the mountains to a South Coast beach, and refusing to leave.

The 320 pound bear turned up at Rincon Beach near Carpinteria April 19th, and people noted it was acting strangely like it was confused. California Fish and Wildlife wardens observed the bear, eventually tranquilizing and removing it.

After it was examined by a veterinarian and determined to be in poor health, it was euthanized. The necropsy shows the 15 year old bear was suffering from a massive brain tumor.