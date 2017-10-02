Battle Over Proposal To Allow Massive Oil Train Shipments To Central Coast Apparently Over

It looks like the book may finally be closed on the controversy over efforts to run trains loaded with crude oil to the Central Coast for processing.

Phillips 66 had sought permits from San Luis Obispo County to enlarge its Nipomo facility to handle the rail traffic. However, concerns about the safety of trains traveling up and down the state with large amounts of crude oil triggered widespread opposition.

The San Luis Obispo County Planning Commission and San Luis Obispo County Supervisors both rejected the project. Now, Phillips 66 agreed to drop it legal challenge to the final county decision, effectively ending the battle over the trains.