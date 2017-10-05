Autopsy Fails To Solve Mystery Behind Death Of Woman In Santa Barbara County

The mystery continues around the death of a woman whose body was found in a Santa Barbara County riverbed.

The body of Lucinda Marie Gouin was discovered Sunday in the Santa Maria riverbed, outside of the City of Santa Maria. Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s detectives called it a “suspicious death” investigation.

But, an autopsy hasn’t answered the question of what happened to the 47 year old Santa Maria woman. There was no sign of physical trauma to the woman’s body, and toxicology and lab results are still pending.