Authorities Search For Suspect Who Lit Man On Fire On South Coast

A man on the South Coast is in critical condition after someone beat him, lit him on fire and then fled the scene.

Santa Paula Police say they responded to the incident just before 7 pm Saturday night on the 100 block of South 10th Street. They arrived to find the victim with burns to over 50% of his body.

Police say someone approached the victim who was lying down on a bench, battered him and then poured a flammable substance that lit him on fire.

The suspect was last seen riding a black bicycle eastbound on Main Street. He’s described as a Hispanic man, between 35 and 40 years old, wearing reading glasses, dark clothing and carrying a back pack.

Authorities are investigating the incident.