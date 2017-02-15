Authorities Looking For Public's Help In Identifying Young Men From Hate Crime In Ventura County

Authorities are asking for the public help in identifying some young men who are suspects in a hate crime in Ventura County.

Ventura County Sheriff’s detectives say four young men distributed anti-Semitic notes at a half dozen homes and a synagogue in Oak Park. Investigators think there are at least four young men involved, and they may be teens or young adults.

They are looking at surveillance video from some of the homes where the notes were distributed last week, to see if they can identify the men.

hate crimes
oak park

