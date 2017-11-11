Authorities Investigate Deadly Hit And Run Accident On South Coast

Authorities are investigating a deadly hit and run accident on the South Coast.

Santa Paula Police say around 5:30 Friday evening, officers responded to the 700 block of West Harvard Boulevard where they found a 74-year-old man in the middle of the roadway.

Investigators say they believe a silver Nissan Altima traveling westbound hit the Santa Paula man as he was walking south across Harvard and then fled the scene.

The victim was rushed to Ventura County Medical Center where he died. Police are searching for the suspect.