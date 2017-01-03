Authorities Find Car Wreckage On Central Coast Believed To Be That Of Missing Couple

By 5 seconds ago

Authorities say they think a vehicle found over the side of a cliff near the ocean on the Central Coast is that of a Los Angeles couple which disappeared on a road trip more than two weeks ago.

Olivia Hannah Gonzalez and Brian Fernandez of North Hollywood disappeared last month while on a road trip to Big Sur. A search was started after they failed to return home as planned for Christmas, but no sign of them was found at the time.

The wreckage was spotted Tuesday afternoon some 350 feet off of Highway 1 near Ragged Point. A body of a person, and a dog was spotted near the wreckage, but bad weather hampered recovery efforts.

Related Content

Search Underway For Couple Last Seen On Central Coast

By Dec 30, 2016

A search is underway for a Los Angeles area couple which failed to return home from a camping trip, and was last seen on the Central Coast.

Brian Fernandez and Olivia Hannah Gonzalez have been missing for more than a week after leaving for a trip to Big Sur. The last trace of the North Hollywood couple was last Friday, when they used a credit card in Cambria. They had been expected to return on Christmas Day.