Authorities Find Car Wreckage On Central Coast Believed To Be That Of Missing Couple

Authorities say they think a vehicle found over the side of a cliff near the ocean on the Central Coast is that of a Los Angeles couple which disappeared on a road trip more than two weeks ago.

Olivia Hannah Gonzalez and Brian Fernandez of North Hollywood disappeared last month while on a road trip to Big Sur. A search was started after they failed to return home as planned for Christmas, but no sign of them was found at the time.

The wreckage was spotted Tuesday afternoon some 350 feet off of Highway 1 near Ragged Point. A body of a person, and a dog was spotted near the wreckage, but bad weather hampered recovery efforts.