Are There More Than Five Basic Tastes?

Part 2 of the TED Radio Hour episode The Five Senses

About Nicole Garneau's TED Talk

Scientists have long believed we have just five tastes - salty, sweet, bitter, sour and umami (or savory). Geneticist Nicole Garneau argues we might be able to taste a sixth — fat.

About Nicole Garneau

Dr. Nicole Garneau is a geneticist who is interested in the way a person's DNA affects their ability to taste, and therefore their food choices and diet. She is a curator at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science, where she conducts research in an innovative citizen science program.

