Another Roadblock Appears In The Plan To Expand Highway 101

By 29 minutes ago

After years of design, planning, meetings and work, the Highway 101 project widening from Carpinteria to Santa Barbara has issues with traffic, and an effort to reduce traffic.

A court challenge to the environmental impact report resulted in another review period, with a deadline set for January 31st.

Santa Barbara city leaders discussed issues including high traffic volumes at several intersections because of the project.

Among the intersections would be at Olive Mill Road, and the Los Patos Way train crossing.

The project has an overall cost in excess of $400 million.

Tags: 
highway 101
101
101 expansion

Related Content

Proposed Carpool Lanes For Section Of Highway 101 On South Coast Focus Of Hearing

By Dec 12, 2016

Plans to add carpool lanes to a section of the South Coast will be the focus of a public hearing this week.

Caltrans is hosting the Thursday night meeting to gather comments on a planned project to add HOV lanes between Carpinteria and Santa Barbara.

Highway 101 Resurfacing Projects On South Coast Could Create Delays During Overnight Hours

By Jul 18, 2016

Work to resurface some bridges on Highway 101 on the South Coast is going to mean some overnight closures, and at times traffic detours and delays.

$37 Million Dollar Project To Improve Key Highway 101 Interchange in Ventura County Complete

By Nov 2, 2016

Traffic is moving better than it has in years through one of the busiest, and what has been one of the most frustrating freeway interchanges in Ventura County.

The Highway 101-Highway 23 interchange is used by more than 170,000 commuters on an average weekday, and it had become one of the most congested sections of freeway in the county. A more than two year long, $37 million dollar project to improve the interchange is now complete.