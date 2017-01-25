Another Roadblock Appears In The Plan To Expand Highway 101

KCLU's John Palminteri on another roadblock in the plan to widen the 101 freeway.

After years of design, planning, meetings and work, the Highway 101 project widening from Carpinteria to Santa Barbara has issues with traffic, and an effort to reduce traffic.

A court challenge to the environmental impact report resulted in another review period, with a deadline set for January 31st.

Santa Barbara city leaders discussed issues including high traffic volumes at several intersections because of the project.

Among the intersections would be at Olive Mill Road, and the Los Patos Way train crossing.

The project has an overall cost in excess of $400 million.