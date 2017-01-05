Another Mountain Lion Struck, Killed By Vehicle In Region

There’s been yet another mountain lion struck and killed by a vehicle in our region, and this time it was a cub.

Details have just been released about the December 20th accident on Highway 118 in Simi Valley, near the Kuehner Drive exit. The seven month old male kitten was the son of P-52, an adult female which was also struck and killed by a vehicle on a nearby stretch of the 118 in early December. The cub’s death is the 14th known case of a mountain lion being struck and killed by a vehicle in or near the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation area.

There’s a groundbreaking effort underway to create a wildlife crossing over Highway 101 in the Agoura Hills area to allow mountain lions to safely reach some adjacent habitat areas.