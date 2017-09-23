Another Mosquito On South Coast Tests Positive For West Nile Virus

Another mosquito on the South Coast has tested positive for West Nile Virus.

The Ventura County Environmental Health Division says it received confirmation from the California Department of Public Health that a mosquito sample collected the third week of September from the city of Simi Valley Wood Ranch Marsh tested positive for the virus. This is the second mosquito sample collected this year from Ventura County to test positive for West Nile. One bird also tested positive for the virus in the Simi Valley area this year. More positive test results are expected.

Mosquito breeding sources in the area where these mosquitos were collected will be inspected and treated if mosquito breeding is observed.

Health officials are advising the public to take precautions including eliminating standing water from their property, making sure doors and windows have tight fitting screens without holes and using insect repellent when outdoors.

Although rare, West Nile Virus can develop into a serious and sometimes fatal illness.