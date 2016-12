KCLU's John Palminteri on some missing animals at the Santa Barbara mission.

The holiday nativity scene on the front lawn of the old mission in Santa Barbara will be missing live animals this year.

Pastor Father Adrian said the staff had difficulty planning for volunteers to be on the site around the clock.

Some parishioners also said it was in part due to funding issues.

The remaining nativity figures are still on the site. A large manger is also on display, backed by the landmark mission, decked out in holiday lights.