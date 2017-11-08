Amtrak Gearing Up For Busy Thanksgiving Travel Period On Central, South Coasts

The region’s airports are gearing up for a surge in Thanksgiving related travel, and so is Amtrak.

Extra cars are going to be added to Amtrak trains during the holiday week for Pacific Surfliner Services between San Diego, and San Luis Obispo. With space limited, reservations will be required to travel on the route from November 22nd through 26th, with tickets expected to sell out in advance of that week.

At the same time, Metrolink and Rail 2 Rail passes often used by commuters will be suspended on the Surfliner route during the holiday period.

In our region, the Surfliner serves Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties.